A man has been left in hospital after being attacked by a group wearing black in Bristol.

Around a dozen people dressed in black with their faces covered were riding e-bikes in the Millennium Square area between 10.30pm and 11pm on Saturday 14 October.

Several of the riders then approached a man in his 50s and attacked him with an unknown object.

The offenders then made off in the direction of Anchor Road.

The victim required hospital treatment but has since been discharged.

Avon and Somerset Police has been carrying out CCTV enquiries and attempts to identify those involved are ongoing.

Officers have asked that anyone who witnessed the assault or may have information that could help the force should call 101 and quote reference number 5223251841.