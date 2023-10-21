A man from Bristol who ran 200 miles non-stop around a park has raised more than £10,000 for his disabled friend.

Will Robinson ran 644 laps around Queen's Square, in Bristol, to raise money for his friend, Will Bennett, who had to have both legs amputated following a climbing accident.

The 27-year-old started running at 4am on Thursday 5 October, and completed the challenge 52 hours later on Saturday 7 October.

"It took 12 hours longer than I expected, and I was in a lot of pain for those 12 hours," he told ITV West Country.

"My physical side of things checked out quite quickly, and then I just had to deal with the mental challenge."

Will Robinson ran 644 laps of Queen's Square, in Bristol. Credit: Strava

He said he chose to run laps around the park as it was a bigger mental battle.

"I did a laps challenge last year, so I knew that running loops is another way of pushing yourself further.

"When I finished, I just collapsed and cried. I spent more time crying in those 52 hours than I have in the rest of my life," he added.

It took 52 hours to complete the challenge. Credit: David Altabev

The pair met after being introduced to one another by a mutual friend.

The money raised will go towards buying an adaptive off-road e-bike to help Will Bennett get back to doing what he loves.

Will Robinson said of his friend: "He's a very positive bloke, but try and put yourself in his shoes and imagine what it would be like to have that one thing that you love taken away from you.

"I think it's going to be an absolute life-changing bit of equipment for him. It's something that he'll use everyday to hang out with his mates and get that freedom back," he added.