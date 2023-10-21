Two men are in hospital after being physically assaulted by a group of youths in Keynsham.

The pair were in the High Street area when they were approached by a number of young people wearing face coverings, including balaclavas and helmets.

Some of the offenders are believed to have arrived on foot, while others used an e-scooter and a bike.

Police then received reports that the pair had been physically assaulted by the group just after 5:30pm on Friday 20 October.

Both men went to hospital though their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police are now carrying out CCTV and in-person enquiries and are asking anyone who witnessed the assaults or who may have relevant dashcam footage to get in touch.

Anyone with any information that may be helpful to the force's investigation is being urged to call 101 and quote reference number 5223256991.