Officers are 'extremely concerned' for the welfare of a man in his twenties who has not been since for almost three weeks.

Kahin Kadar was last seen in Salisbury, Wiltshire, at around 6pm on 3 October.

The 24-year-old is said to have last been seen wearing a brown jacket, a grey t-shirt, blue jeans and blue and white Adidas trainers.

Wiltshire Police says officers searching for Mr Kadar believe he may have boarded a train and travelled out of the Salisbury area.

A photo of Kahin Kadar released by Wiltshire Police. Credit: Wiltshire Police

Anyone with any information about Mr Kadar's whereabouts is being urged to call 999 and quote reference number 54230104983.