Police have launched an appeal to find a girl who has gone missing from Swindon.

Kaela Morgan was last seen on Thursday 19 October and is from the Rodbourne Cheney area.

The 17-year-old is said to have been last seen wearing a grey nightgown and white shoes.

Officers from Wiltshire Police say they are concerned for her welfare and that anyone who might know her whereabouts should get in touch.

Information can be passed to the force by calling 101 and quoting reference 54230110713.