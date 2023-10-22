The dates for the return of Devon’s biggest Christmas Market has been announced.

Exeter Cathedral Christmas Market will take place across Cathedral Green from 17 November to 17 December.

It will feature more than 100 festive traders and this year local craftspeople will be prioritised when it comes to who is running the chalets.

People who visit the market can also get free access to the cathedral, which is currently hosting a ‘Christmas’ star sculpture by artist Peter Walker.

Exeter Christmas Market will be hosting a variety of West Country produce stalls. Credit: Emma Solley/Exeter Cathedral

Exeter Cathedral has hosted and managed the city’s Christmas market since 2017.

The market aims to bring together a diverse range of Devon-made gifts, decorations, food and drink.

In recent years, the market has welcomed an estimated 600,000 visitors.

The market also features live seasonal entertainment, including Exeter Cathedral’s own professional musicians, the Exeter Cathedral Choir.

Visitors can expect local food and drinks as well as entertainment like the Cathedral choir Credit: Emma Solley/Exeter Cathedral

The market will be open between 10am and 7pm Monday to Wednesday and between 10am and 9pm Thursday through to Saturday.

On Sundays, the market will open between 11am and 5pm.

Jason Ott, who will have a chalet at the coming Christmas market, said: “This year we’ll be offering a truly original collection of nautical gifts for discerning Christmas shoppers.

“All our products are hand-sourced and salvaged from the best ships, then restored and crafted in our own workshop near Exeter.”