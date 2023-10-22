The fire service has been tackling a blaze at a former nightclub in Plymouth after it went up in flames.

Firefighters were called to reports of a derelict building on fire at 8:29pm on Saturday 21 October.

It was reported that refuse and sleeping bags potentially belonging to homeless people had caught fire.

When crews arrived, they found the building was well-alight and due to a significant number of 999 calls, they requested further assistance.

In total, four fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were sent to tackle the flames at the former C103 nightclub on Union Street.

Firefighters used multiple hoses to put out the flames, which had spread inside the building. Credit: BPM Media.

A spokesperson for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that crews used two breathing apparatus, one high pressure hose reel jet and one covering jet to extinguish the flames.

Steve Lane, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Watch Commander for Greenbank, said: "We got called at 8:29pm to reports of refuse and rough sleeping material believed to be things like sleeping bags were alight in the doorway of the property, formerly known as C103.

"Whilst we were mobilising it was upscaled due to the number of calls and the fire developing, because it was believed to be going into the building. Crews from Greenbank, Camels Head, Crownhill attended.

Four fire engines were called to Union Street in Plymouth to tackle the flames. Credit: BPM Media.

"We were tasked to gain entry. We forced entry and the fire had gone through the top of the doorway. The fire had spread into the property, about five or ten feet. Crews proceeded to extinguish that as well."

The fire had been put out by 10:30pm on Saturday, and, at 11:16pm, Devon & Somerset Fire & Rescue Service said the incident was now "closed".

Stonehouse Bridge, Octagon Street and Union Street were all shut during the incident and a large cordon was put in place. This is understood to have been due to the age of the building and the risk of asbestos.