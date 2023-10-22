The M5 has been reopened to traffic in both directions near Taunton after being closed due to a crash involving a pedestrian and a lorry.

Highways England announced the road had been shut near to junction 25 due to the crash shortly after midday on Sunday 22 October.

The organisation warned drivers to find alternative routes and that everybody travelling either north or south on the M5 in the area was going to be 'diverted via the exit and entry slip roads'.

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed the road was shut due to a collision involving a pedestrian and a lorry.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the force said: "A collision involving a pedestrian and a lorry happened at about noon today (Sunday 22 October).

"An air ambulance has landed at the scene to take the injured pedestrian to hospital.

"We'd advise motorists consider an alternative route at this time, while emergency services respond to this incident."

But in an update made at 2:30pm, National Highways announced that the road has reopened to traffic in both directions.

It urged drivers to leave extra time though, as continue to be delays of 60 minutes northbound and 80 minutes southbound.