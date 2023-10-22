A man is in hospital after being stabbed multiple times by a ' number of individuals' in Bristol city centre.

Police were called to reports of a person being seriously assaulted in Prewett Street at around 4:10pm on Saturday 21 October.

Paramedics also attended and took the man to hospital. It is not believed that his injuries are life-threatening.

The suspects, a group of several people, are believed to have immediately fled the scene following the stabbing.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "The offenders left the scene immediately after the incident, reportedly in the direction of Ship Lane, and enquiries are ongoing to identify them.

"A search of the immediate area, involving the National Police Air Service helicopter and armed officers, has been carried out and proved negative."

The force is now appealing for information or for anyone who has any footage that may prove helpful to get in touch.

Anybody who might be able to help detectives is being urged to contact 101 and quote reference 5223257705.