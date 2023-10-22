Play Brightcove video

Watch as Claire Manning finds a little slice of Greece in Torquay

Torquay may be known as a quintessential British seaside town, but it does in fact hold a little slice of Greece.

St Andrew's is the town's oldest church but around 50 years ago, converted to a Greek Orthodox church.

ITV News West Country's Behind Closed Doors series takes a look inside places and locations people pass every day, but don't know what happens inside or why they exist.

As part of the series, Claire Manning was given a tour of this historical building by elder Robert Skrivanos, who is the church's president.

Elder Robert Skrivanos said: "We are very, very proud of our church. We are proud to look after it and keep it beautiful. I myself, have a great feeling and love for the church.

"The services are done in a range of languages - Greek, English, Bulgarian, Romanian.

"We have Russian, Indian and Chinese speakers - so it's a mixture of languages and cultures."

The church's conversion to Greek Orthodox is just the latest chapter in its rich history.

He added: "Torquay isn't just buckets and spades, it has real culture. The church has such an interesting history and there are some great opportunities to get involved.