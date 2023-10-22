Play Brightcove video

Watch highlights from the 2023 Taunton Carnival

It was a spectacular night in Taunton as the town’s annual carnival took place in front of thousands of spectators.

The event saw huge, illuminated carts travel through the streets alongside walking entries and is the final Somerset event before the famous Bridgwater Carnival in November.

Somerset is world famous for its carnivals because of the huge time and effort put in by numerous clubs across the West Country.

Many spend most of the year building their floats, often known in Somerset as 'carts', including thousands of light bulbs and moving parts. Club members board the carts for the journey through the carnival route and perform dance routines or hold statuesque poses, depending on the category entered.

Taunton Carnival's committee secretary John Lewis said: "It is one of the key events in the town's calendar.

"People think carnival happens overnight - it doesn't, it takes us a good nine months to actually get it all going and it's not always the same as last year.

"There's different challenges every year and it just keeps the adrenaline going every year. We raise money for charity, which is the bottom line for it all."

Sid Vale Carnival Club, based in Sidmouth, had a Ghost Riders theme for their cart

Taunton's event is part of the South Somerset carnival circuit, which includes similar nights in Wellington, Chard and Ilminster.

The Bridgwater Carnival kicks off the Somerset County Guy Fawkes circuit, which includes events in North Petherton, Glastonbury, Wells, Shepton Mallet, Burnham & Highbridge and Weston-super-Mare. Bridgwater Carnival will take place this year on 4 November.

Harlequin Carnival Club are based near Ilminster and take part in events from September all the way through to the final Guy Fawkes carnival.

Club vice chair Robb Sleeman said: "Wellington and the first couple of carnivals were really, really enjoyable. We all came off really buzzing. It’s very tiring, we all put a lot of energy into it at the time but, yeah, it’s definitely worth it when we get off at the end."

Harlequin member Tracey Norman added: "It is a massive part of my life. It becomes a way of life.

"I’ve been a member for just over 25 years now, I’ve got family in the club, it’s how I met my husband, my daughter’s in the club - so it’s a real family affair."