CCTV has been released after a "vicious" knife attack which left a man in hospital.

Police officers were called to Prewett Street in Bristol on 21 October at around 4pm where they found a man had been stabbed multiple times in the back.

The suspects had fled the scene by the time officers arrived and headed in the direction of Ship Lane, a police spokesperson said. They have not been able to track them down since.

The victim was taken to hospital where he is now being treated for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Police are appealing to anyone who recognises the men pictured in the CCTV images.

The first appears to be in their late-teens or early-20s, of mixed heritage, average height and wearing a face covering. He is wearing a long-sleeved black jacket, gloves and light grey tracksuit bottoms. He was carrying a rucksack on his back, which was dark with red flashes.

The second man appears to also be in their late-teens or early-20s. He is white, of average build but taller than the first male. He was wearing a long-sleeved black jacket with the hood up and light grey tracksuit bottoms.

A cordon was in place while police carried out investigations at the scene.

Detective inspector Will Thorpe said: “The victim sustained two wounds to their back during this vicious attack, which has left him in hospital. His injuries, while serious, are fortunately not considered to be life-threatening.

“We are focused on trying to track down the perpetrators responsible for this and are particularly keen to hear from witnesses, or people who may have CCTV or dashcam footage from the area.

“If you can help us, please call 101 and quote reference number 5223257705. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or contact the charity on its website – you will not need to provide your name and you will not have to attend court.”