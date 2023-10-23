A 45-year-old man from Torquay has gone missing from hospital.

Raymond Pigney, who has has no fixed address, was last seen at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital on 20 October at 7pm.

Devon and Cornwall Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Officers think Raymond is in the Exeter/North Devon area.

He is described by police as a white male, med build with light brown hair and beard. He was last seen wearing hospital pyjamas and a hospital gown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 999 quoting log 731 20/10/23 or Niche reference number 50230279577