Play Brightcove video

ITV News West Country's Marina Jenkins' reports on the closure of Project Dragonfly in Yate

An anti-bullying charity in Yate is being forced to close due to a lack of funding.

Julie Oakley founded Project Dragonfly in 2018 and since then hundreds of children have benefitted from the service.

The community interest company is a non-profit organisation run by volunteers.

It is free for children to attend the sessions, which range from group activities to one-on-one support.

But due to rising costs, Project Dragonfly will come to an end on 31 October.

The cost of renting a space and paying for storage and supplies has shot up.

Also, there is a lack of volunteers as many are picking up extra hours in their paid jobs.

A JustGiving fundraiser has been set up with a £3,000 target.

If this can be raised, Project Dragonfly will be able to stay open for another six months.

Julie Oakley winning a Pride of Britain award for her anti-bullying work in 2011.

Julie Oakley said: "I'm devastated, really really devastated. I've still got a few more years in me, to carry on, to work with the young people.

"Time is running out, we're working on fresh air. You live in hope that something is going to come up.

"You do a fundraiser but you only get a few people coming because they haven't got the money.

"But it is important that we still try to work with our young people to build their resilience."

After supporting people who had been bullied in her own family, Julie set up Bullywatch in 2001.

In 2011, she was recognised for her dedication to anti-bullying and won the Local Hero Pride of Britain Award.

Julie then had to pause her work and focus on her recovery from cancer.

She said this led to her realising children were facing many other issues too - from friendships, home life, social media and other relationships.

Project Dragonfly helps children in Yate, Chipping Sodbury and the surrounding area.

Kathryn O'Leary benefitted from Bullywatch in the early 2000s and now undertakes similar anti-bullying work in Bristol.

Speaking about how vital Project Dragonfly is, Kathyn said: "I suffered with anxiety, low confidence, I was being badly bullied.

"Julie's project gave me the space to be able to talk to someone and process what was going on.

"It's a huge loss for Yate and Chipping Sodbury because there's such little support here already."

Julie's granddaughter, Ava Rose, who loves coming to the sessions, said: "It builds up confidence, to speak to other people.

"It's calming and so, if you have loads of stress on your mind then you can just do some arts and crafts and it'll calm you down."

Julie hopes that vital funds can be raised so she can continue to help children "build confidence and resilience" for many months, and years, to come.

Find out how you can support the Project Dragonfly fundraiser here

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…