Torquay Christmas Carnival has been cancelled for the fourth year in a row.

Organisers say a lack of sponsorship means it is not financially viable for the winter procession to run this year.

It is hoped the event will return in 2024.

It comes after Covid regulations meant the carnival could not be held in 2020 or 2021. It also experienced a lack of both entries and sponsorship last year, meaning it did not go ahead.

In a statement, organisers said: "Unfortunately there will be no carnival again this year."

It added that the event had already confirmed big carts heading to Torquay from other carnivals in Somerset and east Devon but sponsorship means it cannot cover the costs of road closures and barriers, security, medical provisions, insurance and marshals.

"It makes my heart bleed that I can't deliver in 2023 but watch out for Saturday 30 November or Saturday 7 December 2024 as apparently we have a major sponsor," the statement adds.

The announcement comes less than a fortnight after nearby Exeter Carnival was cancelled for financial reasons.

The Exeter event returned for the first time in 24 years in 2022 but organisers cancelled this year due to spiralling costs, road closures and difficulty finding the number of people needed to put on the event.