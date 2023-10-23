More than 500 cans and bottles of alcohol have been seized as part of a crackdown on people drinking on streets in Gloucester.

It comes after business owners and residents raised concerns about the antisocial behaviour of street drinkers to police.

As well as seizing alcohol, teams referred vulnerable people to support agencies including housing and substance misuse support.

In total, police, council and city protection officers made 1,302 offers of support and seized 563 vessels of alcohol.

City Safe manager Steve Lindsay said the operation has made a significant positive difference in Gloucester, adding: "It was clear something needed to be done to address the feedback from the business community and visitors to our city who were affected by this.

"I know with partner agencies we have been able to help several individuals address their substance misuse, get people back into employment, and support those who were previously homeless to get temporary or permanent accommodation.

"For those who did not accept the help and support on offer, and continued to act in an anti-social manner, they were given several warnings and in some extreme cases issued with injunctions by the Solace ASB Team."

He added: "It is quite clear that we cannot rest on our laurels, and we need to commit to improving the situation for everyone affected, and if you have any concerns then please report it to the police or Solace."

Gloucester Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Ash Gardner described the scheme as a "fantastic" example of different organisations working together in the city to tackle anti-social behaviour.

“It is down to the strong partnerships that exist in the city that this operation has been able to have the effect that it has," he added.

Street Aware lead officer Adam Stevens, from Gloucester City Council, added: "We've listened to those concerns which were raised and have tackled the issues head-on."

He also said that while the intensive enforcement period has ended, the agencies will continue to work hard to ensure problems do not return.

The haul of seized alcohol has now been handed over to the team at Jolt - an art hub based in King's Square - where it is due to be turned into a piece of artwork.