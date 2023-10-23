A Gloucestershire man has been jailed after raping a woman twice three years ago.

Matthew Dickens was found guilty by a jury at Gloucester Crown Court in September after a five-day trial.

He was sentenced to six years in prison on Friday 20 October.

The 25-year-old from Winchcombe initially met the woman online and exchanged messages with her via an app in 2020.

After meeting the victim and one of her friends, they went to a bar and later, Dickens went to the woman's home with her.

She could not recall how she became undressed but recounted how Dickens then went on to rape her twice and hold her throat.

The Crown Prosecution Service has commended the victim for her "strength in coming forward" and thanked her for sharing what happened to her.

Laura Opie of the CPS said: “I welcome the conviction of Matthew Dickens who committed appalling offences against a vulnerable female.

"The CPS worked closely alongside our partners in the police to build the strongest possible case to ensure he was held responsible for these devastating crimes."

The CPS is encouraging other victims of sexual assault to come forward, saying it does not matter "how much time has passed since an offence took place".

"The CPS is committed to delivering justice for the victims of rape and sexual assault," Laura added.

"We want every victim to have the confidence that their case will be fully investigated by the police and that, in every case where our legal tests are met, the CPS will charge and prosecute."

Gloucestershire Police and the CPS are asking any victim of a sexual assault to report it here.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…