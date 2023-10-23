People are being urged to "be vigilant" by police after a group of men demanded £4,000 from an elderly woman to "fix her roof".

Wiltshire Police were called following what they describe as a "suspicious incident" in Great Hinton on Thursday 19 October.

The force says a group of men arrived at a property to clean an elderly woman's gutters.

The men then informed the woman they would fix her roof for £7,000 and asked her to transfer £4,000 to them immediately.

The woman became concerned and called a family member who alerted police.

Officers from Wiltshire Police's burglary unit attended the scene alongside neighbourhood officers to try to locate the vehicle the men were travelling in.

Det Sgt Ted Roe said: “Fortunately, no money was handed over during the incident and the resident did the right thing by alerting a trusted family member.

"We are continuing with our enquiries and would urge residents to be vigilant and be mindful of elderly and vulnerable neighbours who may be seen as targets by these individuals.”

If you have concerns regarding a potential rogue trader incident in your neighbourhood, be alert and report your concerns to police via 101 or if a crime is in progress, call 999.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident should call 101 and quote crime reference number 54230111096. Alternatively, call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.