An unusual bird which hails from North America has been spotted at a nature reserve in Cornwall.

The long-billed dowitcher, was first seen at Walmsley Sanctuary, near Wadebridge by Paul Davies on Sunday 22 October.

The birds, which migrate along the Atlantic coast to the southern states of America in autumn, sometimes reach Western European coasts during migration.

"I'd heard of a long-billed dowitcher, but never expected to see one as they are a bird that breeds in north-west America and migrates south-east to the southern states in the autumn," Mr Davies said.

"This one must have been blown off course by the recent storms," he added.

Paul Davies said he spotted the rare bird feeding in Walmsley Sanctuary. Credit: Paul Davies

Mr Davies said it was only when he got home and downloaded his pictures, that he realised he'd spotted something unusual.

He said: "I took a few photos of it, but - even with a large telephoto lens - it was a long way off and not very showy in its winter plumage."

He shared his photos with Cornwall Birds, a local birdwatching group, and asked for help identifying his sighting.

"We'd already seen a Great White Egret that morning, which is fairly rare in itself, and very striking, but I hadn't honestly expected to see anything to top that," Mr Davies said.

"It was an adrenaline rush seeing the Egret, let alone getting home and realising there was a much rarer long-billed dowitcher in residence," he said.

"I was shaking when I checked Google Images and realised the experts were indeed correct."

John Rance, from Cornwall Wildlife Trust, said it is possible the long-billed dowitcher could remain in Cornwall for a while.

"They have overwintered on the Hayle estuary in the past, so this bird may stay for some time before moving on in the spring," he said.

