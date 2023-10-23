A 15-year-old boy has been arrested following the fatal stabbing of a teenager.

Mikey Roynon, 16, was stabbed to death at a house party in Bath on Saturday 10 June.

Police said a teenager from Wiltshire was arrested on Sunday 22 October on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Two other teenagers, a 15-year-old boy from Dorset and a 16-year-old boy from Wiltshire have already been charged.

They have been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

They are next due to appear at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday 7 November.

