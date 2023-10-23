An unlikely tourist attraction in Bude is no longer banned from TripAdvisor.

Bude Tunnel, whichcan be found in Sainsbury’s supermarket car park, has so many positive reviews on TripAdvisor that it became the town's top attraction.

The perspex tunnel continues to receive glowing reviews from fans around the world and has even featured on QI - despite the company banning comments because reviews didn't describe a "first-hand experience."

People travel from all over the country to get selfies in the walkway.

In 2018, TripAdvisor suspended comments on the tunnel after people began comparing it to the Sistine Chapel and the ruins of Pompeii.

Now the ban is lifted and it has more than 1,300 reviews including some calling it “magnificent”, "outstanding", and "Bude's premier tourist attraction".

When reviews were banned, Tripadvisor commented: "Due to a recent event that has attracted media attention and has caused an influx of review submissions that do not describe a first-hand experience, we have temporarily suspended publishing new reviews for this listing.

“If you’ve had a firsthand experience at this property, please check back soon - we’re looking forward to receiving your review."