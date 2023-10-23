A community group in Cornwall is hoping to raise £650k in six months to save a village pub from permanent closure.

Residents want to buy The Hawkins Arms, in Zelah, and run it as a community hub.

The historic coaching inn is on the market for £650,000. It has a bar, a restaurant and guest accommodation but is currently operating as a guest house only.

Resident Colm O'Connor said the pub helped him meet people in the community when he first moved there and he fears its sale may mean it closes for good.

"We moved to Zelah during Covid, and it was difficult to meet people," he said.

"But as we moved next to the pub, my eyes lit up and it was great to be able to go in there.

"Zelah doesn't have anything else. There is no Post Office, no convenience shop. There is no meeting point for the community apart from when meeting other dog walkers."

Colm O'Connor, one of the residents fighting to save the pub, said it helped him meet people when he moved to the area. Credit: BPM Media

The community group has already successfully campaigned to have the pub designated as an asset of community value (ACV) under the Localism Act 2011.

This means residents have six months as sole bidders.

Mr O'Connor said the community group is now preparing a business plan, and that the project is backed by councillors.

He added that a questionnaire has been sent out to all residents to find out what they would like to do with the pub, from keeping it as it is to setting up a local shop or community room inside.

"There is momentum in the village for it," Mr O'Connor said.

"It'd be a win-win situation for all. The landlord sells his pub, the estate agent makes his money and Zelah has a pub," he added.