A woman in her 80s has died and a man in his 70s has been left with life-threatening injuries following a car crash in Cornwall.

Police said they were called to reports of a crash on the A390 Southbourne Road, in St Austell at around 4pm on Saturday 21 October.

Officers said it was a single-car collision involving a white Kia Venga, and a man and a woman were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The woman, from St Austell, died of her injuries at Derriford Hospital on Sunday 22 October. The man, who is from Newquay, remains in hospital.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the road was closed for three and a half hours while investigations were carried out at the scene.

Officers are appealing for information to establish the full circumstances and urged anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.

