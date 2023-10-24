Man found safe by police after going missing from hospital

Update: The missing 45-year-old man has been found safe.

Concerns are growing for the welfare of a man who has gone missing after leaving Gloucestershire Royal Hospital.

He was last seen at around 2am on Monday 23 October.

He is described as being 5ft 8ins tall, of a medium build, and has brown hair with a beard.

He was last seen wearing a green or blue coloured top and blue jeans with a green or grey beanie hat.

The 45-year-old has links to the Tewkesbury, Twyning and Winchcombe areas.

A spokesperson for Gloucestershire Police said: "Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is urged to make contact by calling 101 and quoting incident 35 of 23 October.

"Please dial 999 if he is present at the time."