Two women killed in a multi-vehicle collision during Storm Babet have been named as mother and daughter Cheryl Woods and Sarha Smith.

The women, aged 61 and 40 respectively, were killed in a crash on the M4 involving four cars and a lorry on Friday 20 October.

The mother and daughter, who were from Caerphilly, South Wales, died at the scene.

In a statement, their family paid tribute to a "cherished" mother and "devoted" daughter.

The statement read: “Cheryl Woods, cherished by those in her life, fulfilled the roles of a loving mother, doting grandmother, cherished sister, and a dear friend.

"Her selflessness was a defining trait, consistently prioritising her family's well-being over her own, and she took immense pride in her Welsh heritage while nurturing a deep love for nature."

The family shared how Sarha Smith had followed in the footsteps of her mother and "unselfishly devoted herself to her family's needs ahead of her own."

The family continued: "She was not only a mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, but her absence leaves a void for those who relied on her radiant presence.

"Her legacy lives on through her six daughters, who will forever hold her memory close and strive to honour her with their efforts."

