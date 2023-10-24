The family of a World War Two paratrooper is asking for military personnel to take part in his funeral procession.

Private Herbert 'Herbie' Samuel Bray from Mullion, Cornwall died on Tuesday 17 October at the age of 97.

He served in the Parachute Regiment during the Second World War — at the Rhine Crossing — and afterwards in Palestine.

I t's thought he was one of the last surviving Second World War paratroopers in the country, his family said.

His brother also served in the Airborne Forces during World War Two but was sadly killed on duty.

His family are now appealing for military or ex-military personnel to join a funeral procession in Herbie's memory through the village of Mullion, where he grew up.

Military vehicles are also invited to join the parade.

They said: "We would like to welcome everyone to his service in Mullion St Mellanus Church on 7 November at 11am, including any military personnel.

"We kindly request that any military or ex-military guests wear their uniform as Herbie loved to see soldiers, sailors and pilots in uniform."They added: "There will be a military procession through the village led by a lone bagpiper, and we have invited any military guests to join this procession and other guests to watch from the sides."