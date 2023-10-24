Play Brightcove video

Police cordon in place at McDonald's in Torquay

Four people have been assaulted outside a McDonald's in Devon, with one man requiring hospital treatment for cuts.

A police cordon was put in place outside the fast food chain's brand in Bridge Retail Park in Torquay.

Devon and Cornwall Police say they were called to a report of an assault against four people at the retail park at around 10.30pm on Monday 24 October.

They then received a report a man in his 30s had sustained cuts. He was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

Two people have been arrested following the incident.

A spokesperson for the police said: "Two suspects were later located at an address in Shiphay with Willows, Torquay.

"Following several threats being made, a localised road closure was put in place while negotiations took place at the property.

"A 42-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman from the Torquay area were both arrested on suspicion of occasioning grievous bodily harm with intent and remain in police custody.

"Enquiries are continuing into this matter."

