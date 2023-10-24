A large hotel in the centre of Bristol has closed unexpectedly "until further notice".

The Hampton by Hilton, on Bond Street, announced on its website that it will no longer be accepting bookings, but that the property currently remains open.

The three-star hotel, which opened in 2015, has a restaurant, bar, work zone and fitness centre and is one of the largest hotels in Bristol city centre.

A message posted on its website said: "Our property is currently open, however, we are not accepting reservations until further notice.

"For guests with existing reservations, please contact 1-800-HILTONS for the most up-to-date information regarding reservations."

It is not known whether any jobs will be lost as a result of the closure.

ITV News West Country has contacted the Hilton hotel group for comment.