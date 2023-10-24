A gas leak which caused roads to be closed and buildings to be evacuated was caused by "plant machinery reversing into a pipe," the fire service has said.

Devon and Somerset Fire Service received reports of a gas leak at Langage Business Park, in Plympton, Devon, at 9.55am on Tuesday 24 October.

Six fire crews from Buckfastleigh, Totnes, Plympton, Crownhill, Greenbank and Middlemoor fire stations attended the scene, as well as teams from Devon and Cornwall Police.

A 750m cordon — which was later scaled back to 350m — was put in place as a precaution while repairs were carried out, the fire service said.

Devon said roads were closed and non-residential buildings and units were evacuated.

Police said members of the public from non-residential buildings were evacuated as a precaution. Credit: BPM Media

Engineers from Wales and West Utilities have now isolated the leak and the cordon has been lifted, the fire service said.

Wales and West Utilities gas emergency service manager for Plymouth Richard Marks said engineers are now working on "making a full repair" to the pipe.

He said: "On arrival, we discovered that a third party working in the area had damaged a gas service pipe causing it to leak.

"Our emergency services worked as safely and as quickly as possible and have stopped the leak, making the area safe.

"We appreciate the patience and understanding of residents and road users while we carry out this essential repair," he added.