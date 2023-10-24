More than a dozen fire crews had to be sent to the scene of a fire at a derelict holiday camp in Devon.

The fire broke out at Seaton Heights on Monday 23 October.

The A3052 Harepath Hill had to be closed in both directions while firefighters worked to tame the blaze.

Smoke could be seen coming from the site Credit: BPM Media

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said the first report came in at 4.19pm and by 5.37pm it had 19 fire engines at the scene.

The fire, which involved a two-storey building, was under control by 6.30pm but was still burning. Crews remained at the scene dampening down overnight and into Tuesday 24 October.

The holiday resort has been empty and dilapidated since its closure in 2005. Several planning applications to convert the site have been refused, withdrawn, or fallen through.

Currently, plans to build 42 holiday homes on the site are being considered by East Devon District Council.