Devon A396 near Tiverton closed due 'large void' found

Emergency repairs will get underway on the A396 near Tiverton on Tuesday 24 October. Credit: Devon County Council

A major road in Devon has been closed due to a "large void" being found during repair works.

Emergency repairs will get underway on the A396 near Tiverton on Tuesday 24 October.

A Devon County Council spokesperson said: "A large void was found under the road close to Ashley Rise during gas repairs at the end of last week and the road was reduced to one lane over the weekend.

"For the safety of the public and workforce, the road will be closed from 8am tomorrow as work starts to excavate both sides of the road."

"A damaged culvert beneath the road will then be underpinned and the hole will be backfilled."

It is not yet known when the section of the road will reopen.

While the road is closed, a signed diversion will be in place via the:

  • A396 Stoke Canon

  • A377 Cowley, A3015 Western Way (Exeter)

  • Paris Street roundabout

  • B3212 Pinhoe Road to Sainsbury’s roundabout

  • B3181 Pinhoe, Broadclyst, Budlake, Cullompton, Willand

  • A38 Waterloo Cross

  • M5 J27 Tiverton Parkway Interchange

  • A361 North Devon Link Road, A396 Heathcoat Way (Tiverton)

  • A396 Great Western Way, A396 Exeter Road to Ashley Rise, and vice versa.