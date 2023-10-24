A major road in Devon has been closed due to a "large void" being found during repair works.

Emergency repairs will get underway on the A396 near Tiverton on Tuesday 24 October.

A Devon County Council spokesperson said: "A large void was found under the road close to Ashley Rise during gas repairs at the end of last week and the road was reduced to one lane over the weekend.

"For the safety of the public and workforce, the road will be closed from 8am tomorrow as work starts to excavate both sides of the road."

"A damaged culvert beneath the road will then be underpinned and the hole will be backfilled."

It is not yet known when the section of the road will reopen.

While the road is closed, a signed diversion will be in place via the: