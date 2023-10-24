Devon A396 near Tiverton closed due 'large void' found
A major road in Devon has been closed due to a "large void" being found during repair works.
Emergency repairs will get underway on the A396 near Tiverton on Tuesday 24 October.
A Devon County Council spokesperson said: "A large void was found under the road close to Ashley Rise during gas repairs at the end of last week and the road was reduced to one lane over the weekend.
"For the safety of the public and workforce, the road will be closed from 8am tomorrow as work starts to excavate both sides of the road."
"A damaged culvert beneath the road will then be underpinned and the hole will be backfilled."
It is not yet known when the section of the road will reopen.
While the road is closed, a signed diversion will be in place via the:
A396 Stoke Canon
A377 Cowley, A3015 Western Way (Exeter)
Paris Street roundabout
B3212 Pinhoe Road to Sainsbury’s roundabout
B3181 Pinhoe, Broadclyst, Budlake, Cullompton, Willand
A38 Waterloo Cross
M5 J27 Tiverton Parkway Interchange
A361 North Devon Link Road, A396 Heathcoat Way (Tiverton)
A396 Great Western Way, A396 Exeter Road to Ashley Rise, and vice versa.