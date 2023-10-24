A man has been arrested after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted on a bus travelling from Calne to Swindon.

Police say the incident happened at around 4pm on 1 October on the 55 Stagecoach bus.

Following an appeal for information, a man in his 50s from Croydon has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault on one female and attempted sexual assault on another female.

He has been interviewed and released on bail while enquiries continue.

A Wiltshire Police spokesperson said: “We would continue to urge any witnesses who were on the bus at the time to contact police, in particular, we would like to speak to a woman who approached the victim following the incident to check on her welfare.

“Wiltshire Police take reports of this nature extremely seriously and will fully investigate all reports of sexual assault within our community.”

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote crime reference number 54230109844. Alternatively, call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.