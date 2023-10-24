A man from the West Country called 999 in an 'emergency' after he found his barbers was closed and he couldn't get a haircut.

Avon and Somerset Police said a man dialled the emergency number at 1am to say that his barbers was shut and he needed assistance.

Officers said eventually the caller agreed that the issue was not a police matter.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, police said: "999 call: Caller has stated he is in an emergency as his local barbers are closed at 01:00am.

"Upon reflection, the caller agreed that it is unlikely that any barbers would be open at this time, and that this was not a police matter."

The force highlighted the incident as part of International Control Room Week.

The event celebrates control room staff all across the world and aims to raise awareness of the vital role they play in dealing with difficult situations on a daily basis.