Massive Attack guitarist Angelo Bruschini has died, the band has confirmed.

Tributes have been paid to the musician, including from his bandmates who described him as a "singularly brilliant and eccentric talent".

"Impossible to quantify your contribution to the Massive Attack canon. How lucky we were to share such a life together," they said.

The musician's death comes just months after he announced he had been diagnosed with lung cancer in July.

In a social media post, he wrote: "[I've] had a great life, seen the world many many times, met lots of wonderful people, but the door is closing, think I will write a book."

Angelo Bruschini was born in Bristol and joined the band in the mid-1990s as a guitarist.

He also played in other bands during his career, including The Blue Aeroplanes, who paid tribute to their former bandmate after the news of his death.

"We are devastated to announce the passing of our brother Angelo Bruschini", they said in a statement.

"Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time. Rest In Peace Ange."