A 63-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman in her 80s died in Plymouth.

Devon and Cornwall Police say they were called to Clittaford Road just after 11pm on Monday 23 October following a concern of welfare of a woman.

Police and paramedics attended the address but the woman died at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.

Detective Inspector Scott Halloren said: “The death is currently being treated as unexplained and an investigation is ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The woman's death is being treated as unexplained. Credit: ITV News

“A 63-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time while enquiries are continuing.

“Officers remain in the area and a scene guard remains in place at the address.

“This is believed to be an isolated incident and we are not currently looking for anyone else in connection to this."

Anyone who has information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 and quoting reference number 50230282091.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…