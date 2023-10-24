A woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire tore through a former nightclub in Plymouth.

Emergency services were called to the fire at the former C103 nightclub in Union Street on at around 8.30pm on Saturday 21 October.

Nobody was injured by the blaze, Devon and Cornwall Police has confirmed.

Following the incident, a 21-year-old woman from Plymouth has been arrested on suspicion of arson and assaulting an emergency worker.

She has been bailed until 18 January next year.