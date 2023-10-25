CCTV has been released after a man was left with serious head injuries on Weymouth seafront.

Dorset Police received a report at around 3.15am on 7 October that a man aged in his 50s had been found with injuries on The Esplanade, near to M&S.

He was taken to hospital with a serious head injury.

Police said they now believe that the man was assaulted and have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to.

Police constable Josh Manning, of Weymouth Police, said: “We are continuing to investigate this incident which is now being treated as an assault and have obtained a CCTV image of a man we would like to identify and speak to.

“I would urge anyone with information relating to this man’s identity to please contact us.

“I would also like to speak to any witnesses to the incident who have not already spoken to police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police online or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55230159184.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.