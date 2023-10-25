Missing 25-year-old man found safe after police search

UPDATE: The missing man has been found

Concerns are growing for the welfare of a 25-year-old man who's missing from his Devon home.

The man was last seen in the Sidmouth area on Monday 23 October, at around 3.30pm.

Devon and Cornwall Police said they are “growing increasingly concerned for his welfare”.

He may be wearing a black Adidas jumper and blue jeans.

He is described by police as a white male of slight build, approximately 5ft 8in tall.

If you have seen him, or know his whereabouts, please call police immediately on 999, quoting log number 569 of 23/10/23.