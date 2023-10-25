Cornwall-based St Austell Brewery has agreed a deal to sell 17 of its pubs across the South West.

Red Oak Taverns is due to take over the pubs from Tuesday 31 October.

The majority of the sites being sold are in Cornwall but some pubs are also being sold in Somerset and Devon.

The full list of pubs being sold by St Austell Brewery

Cornwall

Bettle & Chisel, Delebole

White Horse, Launceston

Radjel Inn, Pendeen

Wellington, St Just

New Inn, Park Bottom

Western, St Austell

Kings, Lostwithiel

Four Lords, Par

Dolphin, Grampound

Devon

Dolphin, Exeter

White Hart, Modbury

Old Smithy, Ivybridge

Cat & Fiddle, Exeter

Holly Tree, Exmouth

Rolle Quay Inn, Barnstaple

Somerset

Racehorse, Taunton

Windmill Inn, Williton

St Austell Brewery's chief executive Kevin Georgel described Red Oak Taverns as a "committed and respected operator" with a growing number of pubs.

He said: "We’ve been working very closely with the team in the last couple of weeks to ensure a smooth transition for our licensees."

Chief executive at Red Oak Taverns Mark Grunnell said he is "delighted" St Austell Brewery chose his firm for the sale.

He added: “It’s important to us that we ensure ongoing consistency for pub guests and our new tenants, and I would like to thank Kevin and the team at St Austell Brewery for working positively with us to effect a smooth transfer for these community assets.

“We’re looking forward to working in partnership with all 17 of our new licensees in this exciting new chapter, providing ongoing support to help their businesses thrive.”