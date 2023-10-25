A man who was arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman in her 80s has been released without charge.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to Clittaford Road just after 11pm on Monday 23 October following a concern of welfare of the woman, who died at the scene.

A 63-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder with the woman's death treated as unexplained.

A post-mortem has since been carried out and police are no longer investigating the death.

A police cordon was put in place outside the property following the woman's death. Credit: ITV News

Detective Inspector Scott Halloren said: “As a result of a post-mortem and enquiries carried out by officers, the death of a woman in her 80s is no longer being treated as unexplained and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

"Her next of kin have been informed of this update.

“A 63-year-old local man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has since been released from police custody with no further action being taken in relation to this matter.

“I’d like to thank the members of the public who have been in touch with us with relevant information.

“My thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who has sadly died.”