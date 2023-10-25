A large fire has destroyed dozens of cars at a business park in Somerset.

Firefighters said they were called to reports of "a couple of cars" on fire at Foxmoor Business Park near Wellington at around 9.45pm on Tuesday 25 October.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said that when two crews from Wellington arrived, they found "numerous vehicles" were "well alight."

A fire service spokesperson said: "Crews confirmed this was a fire within a commercial compound involving approximately 35 cars in total."

A total of 35 vehicles were totally destroyed by fire. Credit: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue

As the Wellington crews started to tackle the fire, they called for more support, and two more teams and an aerial ladder were sent from Taunton.

Water carriers were also dispatched to the scene from Torquay and Bridgwater.

The incident has now been handed over to the owner of the site and the police.