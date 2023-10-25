A police officer is being criminally investigated following a serious collision in Bristol.

The crash happened between an unmarked police car and a Kia Stonic on 6 September around 11.20am.

The cars collided on the A4 at the traffic light junction of A4 Portway and Hung Road.

The woman driving the Kia was taken to hospital with serious injuries but has since been discharged.

The other vehicle, an unmarked police Volvo XC90 with two officers inside, was responding to an emergency at the time. The passenger in this car received treatment for less serious injuries.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is looking into the circumstances surrounding the crash and an Avon and Somerset Police officer is being criminally investigated.

The IOPC said the Volvo passed through a red light and collided with the Kia at the junction.

A spokesperson for the IOPC said: “After reviewing the evidence so far, we have notified the officer who was driving the police vehicle that they are under criminal investigation in relation to possible offences of causing serious injury by dangerous driving or causing serious injury by careless or inconsiderate driving.

“The same officer has also been served with a gross misconduct notice for potential breaches of police standards of professional behaviour.”

This doesn’t necessarily mean any proceedings will follow, a decision will be made at the end of the investigation into whether it will go to the Crown Prosecution Service.

IOPC director David Ford said: “Our investigation is still at a relatively early stage but is progressing well. As our enquiries continue, we are looking at the actions and decision-making of the officer who was driving and whether the manner of their driving was in line with relevant policies, procedures and training.

“We have been in contact with the woman who unfortunately sustained serious injuries during the incident, to explain our role and to provide reassurance that we will carry out a thorough and independent investigation. We will continue to provide regular updates to those involved in this incident, as our investigation develops. "