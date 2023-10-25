Villagers have been warned their mail could arrive with "nibble marks" as snails have been eating the post.

A notice from Royal Mail said snails have taken up residence in a postbox in Lewdown, Devon and are enjoying "making a home."

The sign said the snails were being removed daily but added they are "very determined" and continually get in.

It added the molluscs are "eating the glue that holds an envelope in shape."

Residents have been told they can continue to use the postbox, but have been warned that their letter "may not arrive without some nibble marks around the edges."

Residents have been advised to use another postbox in the village. Credit: Royal Mail

It is not known when the message appeared, but it has been there for at least four months according to a Google Maps image taken in July.

Lizzie Haggar, who lives in nearby Coryton, said she's not surprised it's been put up.

She stopped using the postbox two years ago after a card she sent to her friend arrived in "a hell of a state."

"My friend was quite put out when she got it," she said. "She sent us a picture of the card — the envelope was all messy and it looked like something had been chewing it."

She added: "My son thought it was because snails or slugs had got in the postbox, so now we only use the main postbox at the Post Office."

Earlier this year, a postbox in Marazion was temporarily closed as snails were "eating the mail."

ITV News has contacted Royal Mail for comment.