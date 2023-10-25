A man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault following reports someone wearing a 'clown-type mask' was approaching children near a park in Devon.

Police officers are investigating the alleged incident which happened at around 12.40pm on Tuesday 24 October near Newcombes Meadow play area in Crediton.

Reports were made to Devon and Cornwall Police that a man had been approaching children and "causing fear".

Inspector Ollie Heaton from the force said: “A male in his 40s was arrested this afternoon on suspicion of committing a sexual assault on a child which occurred within the vicinity of the Newcombes Play Park in Crediton. He has since been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

“It is believed that a number of people, including parents with children, were in the park at the time and we are very keen to speak to everyone who was present to ensure that we have captured all the relevant evidence and witness testimonies.”

“I appreciate that reported incidents such as this will cause concern within the community, and I want to reassure the public that we are painstakingly seeking all the evidence in order to deal robustly and thoroughly with the report.

"At present we are not seeking anyone else in connection to this incident."

Anyone with information which may assist is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 301 of 24 October.