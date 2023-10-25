A third teenager has been charged with murder of a 16-year-old from Bath.

Mikey Roynon was stabbed to death at a house party in Bath on Saturday 10 June.

Police said a teenager from Wiltshire was arrested on Sunday 22 October on suspicion of murder and has now been charged.

The 15-year-old boy is due to appear at Bristol Youth Court on Wednesday 25 October.

Two other teenagers, a 15-year-old boy from Dorset and a 16-year-old boy from Wiltshire, have already been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

They are set to appear at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday 7 November.