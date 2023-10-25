Play Brightcove video

Rescue centres say they've seen a rise in the number of large dogs abandoned after the government announced they will be banning the American XL Bully breed following a number of attacks.

St Francis Dog Rescue, based in Newquay, has been taking on puppies of American bully breeds and large cross-breed dogs which people fear could be put in the same classification.

Buddy is one of those dogs. His genetic makeup is not totally known but he was given up by their owner.

Fostering Assistant Sharon Ensor says while Buddy was given to them people are "panicking about the breeds".

"If they were to not use a rescue centre, the outcome could potentially be really bleak for the dogs."

Animal behaviourist Abbie Hughes demonstrated using a muzzle with a lot of room for dogs like Lyra the staffie to pant. Credit: ITV News

Around 30 people watched a demonstration evening held by St Clements Veterinary practice in Threemilestone on Tuesday 24 October for owners of large crossbreed dogs.

People were told if they rules follow suit with the existing ban on Pitbull dogs, owners would be required to neuter their pet, keep it muzzled in all public spaces and have a specific kind public liability insurance.

Vet Chris Gardner says they wanted people to know "this isn't going to be the end of the world" and as long as people comply with the new law "your dog should be able to have a happy life".

Andrea Olt was one of the concerned owners who came to listen to experts after she says her Staffordshire bull terrier Blitz is often mistaken for a more dangerous dog when out for walks.

"I realised that many people were crossing the street, they were taking the kids closer to them. Many people, including a dog trainer, asked us if he's a pit bull. And that really terrified me because I don't want him to be taken away just because he's similar to a banned breed."

Andrea is worried about people mislabeling her Staffy dog Blitz as a dangerous dog Credit: Handout

It's estimated there are 120-150,000 American XL bully dogs in the UK but it's not known how many of them are kept in the South West.

Retired Dog Legislation Officer Phil Nankivell says the new law "is going to be massive" for Devon and Cornwall Police.

There are 30 police dog handlers across the two counties and one full-time Dog Legislation Officer specifically dedicated to Cornwall.

Phil said: "You are getting a lot of experienced police officers that are retiring. The police are going to have to look at ways of retaining that or they're just going to find ways to continue to manage."

With 24 years as a police dog handler under his belt Phil says he wanted to reassure people it was very rare for dogs to be seized and put down.

"It's rare. The only time the police might have to make the difficult decision of recommending a dog is put to sleep is because there's a history of the dog being dangerous and and a history of the owner not complying with previous orders."

In the wrong environment these dogs can be extremely dangerous as evidenced with a recently series of high profile attacks. But dog owners were assured even if they're dogs are categorised as a banned breed there is a future with them staying with the family.