A woman who was filmed beating a puppy with a riding crop as it cowered in a corner has been banned from keeping animals for a decade.

In footage too distressing to publish, 23-year-old Milly Turnham can be seen throwing the young puppy - called Shelby - into a room from shoulder height.

She then carried out a prolonged attack on the cowering dog.

Shelby, a tri-coloured collie, was just six months old at the time of the attack but has since found a happy new home.

The footage was uploaded to Facebook by Turnham's partner, who filmed the incident in April this year.

The dog cowering in the corner as it was beaten with the riding crop. Credit: RSPCA

It led to Turnham being prosecuted by the RSPCA.

Vet Dr David Martin, who viewed the footage, said: “The video shows an extreme level of violence. Undoubtedly this will have caused pain as a result of both being thrown and being hit with a riding crop repeatedly and the dog will certainly have sustained significant bruising and potentially more serious injuries as a result.

“There is no reason for such behaviour towards the dog. Physical chastisement plays no part in modern dog training as it is widely recognised that dogs learn through positive encouragement as opposed to negative reinforcement.

“In addition to the physical suffering the dog has clearly suffered extreme fear and distress as a result of being thrown and beaten and this will have long-term implications for the dog’s health and welfare with a need for the dog to receive appropriate behavioural support in the future.”

Turnham, who admitted an animal welfare offence relating to the attack on Shelby, also admitted causing unnecessary suffering to a second dog. The court heard a husky cross called Joker, was severely malnourished as a result of Turnham failing to provide adequate nutrition.

Alongside the 10-year disqualification order, which she can not appeal to be lifted for five years, she was handed a 16-week prison term, suspended for one year, and 20 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR) days.

She was sentenced when she appeared before Highbury Magistrates Court on 13 October. The case was transferred from Taunton Magistrates Court because Turnham has now moved to Ponders End, Enfield.

RSPCA Inspector Jo Daniel, who investigated for the animal welfare charity, said after sentencing: “Turnham inflicted appalling and totally unnecessary violence on this young dog.

"The footage showing Shelby trapped in a corner of the room with no way to escape as she is repeatedly beaten by Turnham with a weapon is truly sickening. It’s heartbreaking to see such fear and distress.”