Joey Barton has been sacked as manager of Bristol Rovers after almost three years in charge of the League One side.

Bristol Rovers are 16th in League One having just won one of their last five matches.

In a post online, he said: "Thanks to the players, I appreciate every single one of your contributions during my tenure at the club, it was a privilege to lead you.

"To the fans, thanks for your patience with me, I did not always get every decision right, but I made them all with the best intentions. I wish every one of you the best, thanks for sticking with me.

"This is your football club, I was only a custodian. I did my very best.

"Thanks for the memories and see you soon. Goodnight Irene."

The 41-year-old former Manchester, Newcastle and England midfielder was appointed manager of the club in February 2021 on a two-year deal.

He signed a three-year extension contract with the club until 2026 in July last year, after steering Bristol Rovers to a promotion from League Two which saw them finish 17th last season.

They have only won four matches this season. In what we now know was Barton's final game, Rovers drew 1-1 with Stevenage on Tuesday 24 October.

First-team coach Andy Mangan will lead the team while the club look for a new manager.

Glenn Whelan, Danny Ventre and Anssi Jaokkola will remain in post.

"Everyone at the club would like to thank Joey for all his efforts and wish him well in the future," a club statement said.

Bristol Rovers will next play at home against Northampton on Saturday 28 October.