Emily Eavis has dropped some major hints about the Glastonbury 2024 line-up, including the 'legends' slot and the potential headliners.

The organiser of world-famous Worthy Farm said plans for next year are still "up in the air", however there are some spots she has already secured.

Speaking on the BBC's Sidetracked with Annie and Nick podcast, she said a "really big" American star got in touch with her last week.

"2024 is still a little up in the air," she said. "But I thought it was taking shape and then last week I got a call.

"This is what happens if you wait a little longer, because quite often we'll be booked up by July, but this year we're holding out for a little longer.

"I got a call from a really big American artist saying, 'This person is around next year' and I was like, 'Oh my god, this is incredible. Thank god we held the slot'.

"It'll make sense when we reveal our line-up but there's a reason we've held off a little longer", she hinted.

Rumours for next year's festival already include Madonna, Rihanna, Harry Styles and the Foo Fighters.

In the episode, Emily revealed that the famous 'legends' slot has already been selected and that it has been taken up by a female artist.

It comes after controversy was sparked last year after there were no female headliners. The spots were instead taken by Arctic Monkeys, Guns N' Roses and Elton John.

"I've always been really passionate about gender split and I think our problem was that I've been so outspoken about it that having a year when there was no female meant people went crazy", she said, reflecting on the reaction to the 2023 headliners.

Elton John on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival 2023 for his final UK show. Credit: PA

"We did have a female but she pulled out and we replaced her on the Saturday.

"I'm always trying to make it the most balanced, diverse bill and it is difficult with female artists as there just aren't enough headliners.

"But we're also creating them, we're putting those female artists and bringing them through all the time.

"I feel like the pool is going to be bigger soon," she added.

