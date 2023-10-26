A former Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) in Wiltshire who was convicted of a driving offence whilst on duty has been found guilty of gross misconduct.

Neil Turnbull, who resigned from his role within Wiltshire Police in August, was sentenced in court the same month after he pleaded guilty to driving a police car under the influence of excess alcohol in Salisbury in March 2023.

He was suspended from the force and also disqualified from driving for a period of 12 months.

A gross misconduct investigation concluded with a hearing this week and found that Mr Turnbull’s actions amounted to gross misconduct and had he not resigned, he would have been immediately dismissed.

Detective Inspector Adam Leakey said: “Clearly, the actions of Mr Turnbull fly in the face of the standards the public rightly expect from us.

“As a direct result of his actions, he could have posed a significant risk to the public, his colleagues and himself.

“He has been added to the College Barred List which means he will never be able to pursue a career in policing again.”